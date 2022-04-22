#Boycott_MalabarGold: Another day and another call for boycott! This time, it’s jewelry brand Malabar Gold which is facing the wrath of citizens for an ad featuring Kareena Kapoor-Khan, who is seen without a bindi on her forehead. The advertisement reportedly is for Akshaya Tritiya, a festival considered auspicious for purchas of gold among Hindus. In the advertisement, Kareena is seen wearing a pink lehnga, paired with an elaborate diamond neckpiece, earrings, and a maang tika.Also Read - Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya? Tiger Shroff Dialogue From Heropanti Goes Viral; Zomato, Tinder Join Memefest. See Best Memes
What’s the issue, you ask?
While Kareena looks stunning in the ad, the absence of Bindi on her forehead has irked a section of social media users. A majority of Hindus expressed displeasure with the ad and called it an attempt to disregard Hindu traditions and festivals. Many opined that wearing bindi on forehead is an important component of traditional Indian attire for women, especially married ones. Users also trolled Kareena, who married a Muslim, for appearing in a Hindu festival ad without a bindi.
#BoycottMalabarGold, #BoycottKareenaKapoorKhan and #NoBindiNoBusiness have now become top trends on Twitter.
One user said, ”Malabar Gold is promoting their jewellery for the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya, showing Kareena Kapoor Khan without bindi @Malabartweets disregarding Hindu religious traditions while expecting Hindus to spend their money with them.”
Another user wrote, “The general belief is that making female models appear without bindis to sell their products, which they market as specific to the Hindu festivals, is done deliberately to wipe out the symbolic significance of the bindi for a Hindu woman.” A third said, “So called ‘The Responsible Jeweller’ releasing ad with Kareena Kapoor Khan without a bindi for Akshaya Tritiya ! Do they care about Hindu culture?”
See more reactions here:
