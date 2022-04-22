#Boycott_MalabarGold: Another day and another call for boycott! This time, it’s jewelry brand Malabar Gold which is facing the wrath of citizens for an ad featuring Kareena Kapoor-Khan, who is seen without a bindi on her forehead. The advertisement reportedly is for Akshaya Tritiya, a festival considered auspicious for purchas of gold among Hindus. In the advertisement, Kareena is seen wearing a pink lehnga, paired with an elaborate diamond neckpiece, earrings, and a maang tika.Also Read - Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya? Tiger Shroff Dialogue From Heropanti Goes Viral; Zomato, Tinder Join Memefest. See Best Memes

What’s the issue, you ask?

While Kareena looks stunning in the ad, the absence of Bindi on her forehead has irked a section of social media users. A majority of Hindus expressed displeasure with the ad and called it an attempt to disregard Hindu traditions and festivals. Many opined that wearing bindi on forehead is an important component of traditional Indian attire for women, especially married ones. Users also trolled Kareena, who married a Muslim, for appearing in a Hindu festival ad without a bindi.

#BoycottMalabarGold, #BoycottKareenaKapoorKhan and #NoBindiNoBusiness have now become top trends on Twitter.

One user said, ”Malabar Gold is promoting their jewellery for the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya, showing Kareena Kapoor Khan without bindi @Malabartweets disregarding Hindu religious traditions while expecting Hindus to spend their money with them.”

‘Malabar Gold is promoting their jewellery for the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya, showing Kareena Kapoor Khan without bindi@Malabartweets disregarding Hindu religious traditions while expecting Hindus to spend their money with them#No_Bindi_No_Business #Boycott_MalabarGold pic.twitter.com/E7jDPAsskk — Guruprasad Gowda (@Gp_hjs) April 22, 2022

Another user wrote, “The general belief is that making female models appear without bindis to sell their products, which they market as specific to the Hindu festivals, is done deliberately to wipe out the symbolic significance of the bindi for a Hindu woman.” A third said, “So called ‘The Responsible Jeweller’ releasing ad with Kareena Kapoor Khan without a bindi for Akshaya Tritiya ! Do they care about Hindu culture?”

See more reactions here:

The general belief is that making female models appear without bindis to sell their products, which they market as specific to d hindu festivals, is done deliberately to wipe out the symbolic significance of the bindi for a hindu woman.#Boycott_MalabarGold #No_Bindi_No_Business pic.twitter.com/Wgzi8RTZFu — Sriravi (@Sriravi99165873) April 22, 2022

#No_Bindi_No_Business#Boycott_MalabarGold

The latest advt by MalabarGold is another example of disregard to Hindu festival. Wearing Bindi is imp.part of tradational Indian woman dressing..Mocking Hindu tradations and expecting Hindus to spend their money for them. Not anymore pic.twitter.com/W8nHYC2uMI — Aparna Naik (@AparnaNaik10) April 22, 2022

Hey @Malabartweets, Solahshringar comprise Bindi with other Jwellery. Akshaya Tritiya is a hindu festival & dont you think you should be taking care of your customer's sentiment by putting a bindi on your model along with your jwellery ?#No_Bindi_No_Business#Boycott_MalabarGold pic.twitter.com/XYHvTBrxKv — आद्या (@AdyaSin50546209) April 22, 2022

Bindi as believed by Hindus is more than just a red dot. If brands like @Malabartweets do not try to understand or intentionally ignore it, then it is time that Hindus need to show them the door ! #Boycott_MalabarGold #No_Bindi_No_Business pic.twitter.com/wdanuIGkT1 — Sanatan Prabhat (Kannada) (@Sanatan_Prabhat) April 22, 2022

Attacks on Hindus and their culture is predominant today!

On one hand,their festivals are termed as misogynistic,primitive

On the other,various ads trivialize Hindu customs & try to mainstream anti-Hindu fashion statements

Hindus,beware#Boycott_MalabarGold#No_Bindi_No_Business pic.twitter.com/ZPAHvF656a — Chetan Charwad (@ChetanCharwad) April 22, 2022

A new add by Malabar Gold and diamonds featuring kareena Kapoor-Khan….. Can you see her? Celebrate diwali without bindi? Betraying hindus for economic benefit…. Is this how a hindu woman looks like? No bindi.. No sindur#Boycott_MalabarGold #No_Bindi_No_Business pic.twitter.com/RcP9W5E4Nv — Bhakt (@prouddHindu) April 22, 2022

