Pali: Every village or community has its own set of customs and tradition when it comes to a wedding. However, a community in Rajasthan has imposed some quite rigorous and bizarre rules and one of them is not allowing youths with beards to get married. Bridegrooms with beards will not be allowed to get married in 19 villages of the Pali district and only youths with clean shave will be permitted to do so.Also Read - Viral Video: 64-Year-Old Kerala Man Juggles Football Like A Pro, Leaves The Internet Impressed | Watch

“Fashion is ok but beard in the name of fashion for bridegroom is not allowed as the wedding is a sacrament and bridegroom is seen as a king in this, so he should be clean-shaved,” said the resolution passed by the Kumawat community of 19 villages of Pali district of the state.

Further, the community has also decided to cut the expenses for weddings and other occasions to make them simple. Bandoli DJ dances and Opium has also been banned during wedding ceremonies. Yellow will also not be allowed during the Haldi ceremony.

People not adhering to rules and spending a fortune on clothes and decorations during haldi ceremonies will also be fined. The quantity of gold and silver jewellery for the bride has also been decided. The community has also passed a resolution to fix the number of food items to be served at weddings and other functions.