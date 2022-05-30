Kanpur: Of late, several incidents are coming to the fore wherein brides are standing their ground are are refusing to get married for all sorts of reasons. In the past few weeks, brides have turned away their groom because either he came drunk or was bald. Now, a bride has refused to marry because the groom forgot to bring along a photographer. Well, for many brides and grooms, wedding photography is of the utmost priority because it captures all the special moments of their big day.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Refuses To Wear Jaimala, Groom Uses This Trick To Convince Her. Watch

Notably, the marriage of the daughter of a farmer living in a village under Mangalpur police station area in Kanpur Dehat was fixed with a man living in Bhognipur. All preparations were done and the wedding stage was beautifully decorated for the ‘Jaimaal’ ceremony when the wedding procession arrived. However, when the bride realised that there was no photographer to capture the memorable moments, she refused to take part in the ceremony. She later left the stage for her neighbour`s house.

Everyone tried hard to convince the girl, but she said, “The man who did not care about our marriage today, how is he going to take care of me in the future?” The elders in the family also tried to convince her but in vain. After that, the matter reached the police station, where both the parties agreed to return the cash and valuables exchanged by mutual consent.

Sub-Inspector of Mangalpur police station, Dori Lal, said the matter was sorted out mutually.

“Both the parties returned the goods and cash given to each other. After this, the groom left for his native place without a bride,” he said and added, “There was a dispute over the photographer and videographer which the groom side did not arrange due to which the girl got angry and refused to marry.”

(With IANS inputs)