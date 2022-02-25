Viral News: Infamously known as the Nostradamus of the Balkans, Baba Vanga might have left the world 26 years back but her predictions continue to live till date. For the unversed, the clairvoyant from Bulgaria is very famous among conspiracy theorists for predicting global events way before they happened. Vanga is said to have foretold major events like 9/11 terror attacks and Brexit, in a series of mystical predictions, as far forward as 5079. Now, in the wake of Russia launching a devastating attack on Ukraine, one of Baba Vanga’s prediction has gone viral again.Also Read - As Russia-Ukraine Crisis Intensifies, An Old Image Of A Couple Wearing Flags Of Two Countries Goes Viral

‘Vladimir Putin would rule the world one day’

According to a report in Daily Mail UK, Baba Vanga, had told writer Valentin Sidorov that Russia would become the ‘lord of the world ’ whereas Europe would become a ‘wasteland’. As per Birmingham Mail, she said, “All will thaw, as if ice, only one remain untouched – Vladimir’s glory, glory of Russia.” She had further added, “Too much it is brought in a victim. Nobody can stop Russia.”

Vanga had reportedly also said, “All will be removed by her from the way and not only will be kept, but also becomes lord of the world.”

It’s been said that Vanga, born in 1911, mysteriously lost her eyesight at the age of 12 during a massive storm and that’s when her visions and ability to see the future began. Vanga had also predicted the rise of ISIS and said that America’s 44th president would be African-American. When she died in 1996, she left behind predictions that run until 5079, the year she believed the world would end. She reportedly had a success rate of 85 per cent in her predictions.