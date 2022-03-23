Noida: A 19-year-old boy has created ripples on the internet after a video of him running on a Noida road at midnight to his house was posted by national award-winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri. When offered a ride, the boy identified as Pradeep Mehra, declined the help and said he runs around 10 km every night from Sector 16 to his home in Barola to train himself physically to join the Army. As his story set new fitness and career goals, many have come forward to help him financially. Now, Yogi government has also extended a helping hand to Mehra.Also Read - 'His Josh is Commendable': Retired General Offers to Train 19-Year-Old Noida Boy Whose Midnight Run Video Went Viral

On Tuesday, the District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar Suhas LY called Pradeep and his brother to his office and listened to their problems, Aaj Tak reported. During the meeting, Pradeep told the DM that he is 12th pass and could not take admission in graduation. However, he really wishes to join the Indian Army to serve the country, for which he is working hard. Pradeep also told the DM that he got several offers from many institutes and colleges, and all of them are ready to admit him free of cost. The DM replied saying that he would advice Pradeep which college he should take admission in and also talked about counselling his career and offered training for Army.

The DM also talked about Pradeep’s ailing mother, who has TB and is being treated at a Delhi hospital for the last two years. Extending support, the DM took all the documents related to the treatment of Pradeep’s mother and assured him that his mother’s treatment will be done in Gautam Buddha Nagar, if possible. While chatting with them, the DM also praised Pradeep several times and said that he has become a source of inspiration for many.

Uttar Pradesh | I met Noida DM today, he said he'll help me with my mother's treatment & give financial aid, get me trained in the preparation of getting into the army… I'll continue working for McDonald's as of now: Pradeep Mehra, whose sprinting video has gone viral https://t.co/iVlIwJTOiy pic.twitter.com/OIIdNDPlaK — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 22, 2022

After the meeting, Pradeep told ANI, “I met Noida DM today, he said he’ll help me with my mother’s treatment and give financial aid, get me trained in the preparation of getting into the army. I’ll continue working for McDonald’s as of now.”

The Viral Midnight Run Video

In the video, Pradeep was seen running on a city road around midnight with a small bag flung across his shoulder and a mobile phone in his hand. When offered a ride to his home in a car, Pradeep declined the help and said he runs around 10 km every night from Sector 16 (workplace) to his home in Barola here to train himself physically to join the Army. Asked why is he running, Pradeep says “To join Army”.

This is PURE GOLD❤️❤️ नोएडा की सड़क पर कल रात 12 बजे मुझे ये लड़का कंधे पर बैग टांगें बहुत तेज़ दौड़ता नज़र आया मैंने सोचा

किसी परेशानी में होगा , लिफ़्ट देनी चाहिए बार बार लिफ़्ट का ऑफ़र किया पर इसने मना कर दिया वजह सुनेंगे तो आपको इस बच्चे से प्यार हो जाएगा ❤️😊 pic.twitter.com/kjBcLS5CQu — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) March 20, 2022

“In the morning, I have to go to work and cook food,” he purportedly said in the video, adding his mother is hospitalised in Almora while he stays in Noida with his elder brother, who works during night shifts in a company. When the filmmaker told him the video clip would go viral, Pradeep responded, “Who is going to recognise?” “In any case, I am not doing anything wrong,” he added.