Noida: Ever since Noida teen Pradeep Mehra’s midnight run video went crazy viral on the internet,

several social media users offered financial support to Pradeep, while many were overwhelmed by his efforts. Now, retail brand Shoppers Stop has given him a cheque of Rs 2.5 lakh for his mother’s treatment and also to help pursue his dreams. Notably, Pradeep’s mother has TB and is being treated at a Delhi hospital for the last two years.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Dares to Pour Bucket Of Water on King Cobra. Watch What Happens Next

Filmmaker Vinod Kapri who initially shared the viral video, posted pictures of the heartwarming moment and wrote, ”Midnight runner #PradeepMehra is overwhelmed with all the love and support. Yesterday, @shoppersstop gave a cheque of 2.5L ₹ to him for his mother’s treatment and pursue his dreams. God bless you guys.”

See the tweet here:

Midnight runner #PradeepMehra is overwhelmed with all the love and support.

Yesterday, @shoppersstop gave a cheque of 2.5L ₹ to him for his mother’s treatment and pursue his dreams.

God bless you guys❤️ pic.twitter.com/uRxck0S2bf — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) March 30, 2022

The Viral Midnight Run Video

In the video, Pradeep was seen running on a city road around midnight with a small bag flung across his shoulder and a mobile phone in his hand. When offered a ride to his home in a car, Pradeep declined the help and said he runs around 10 km every night from Sector 16 (workplace) to his home in Barola here to train himself physically to join the Army. Asked why is he running, Pradeep says “To join Army”.

“In the morning, I have to go to work and cook food,” he purportedly said in the video, adding his mother is hospitalised in Almora while he stays in Noida with his elder brother, who works during night shifts in a company. When the filmmaker told him the video clip would go viral, Pradeep responded, “Who is going to recognise?” “In any case, I am not doing anything wrong,” he added.

Moved by his dedication, Former Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Lieutenant General Satish Dua also offered to help train young Mehra to fulfil his dream of getting recruited in the Indian Army. “His Josh is commendable, and to help him pass the recruitment tests on his merit, I’ve interacted with Colonel of KUMAON Regiment, Lt Gen Rana Kalita, the Eastern Army Commander. He is doing the needful to train the boy for recruitment into his Regiment. Jai Hind,” the General Officer tweeted

Prominent film producer Atul Kasbekar also sent the boy training shoes, apparel and backpack to make his running experience better.