Noida: A Noida-based vlogger, who came under fire for taking his dog, Husky, to the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand has now written to PM Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, seeking intervention in the matter. According to Times of India, the letter sent by Tyagi’s counsel accuses the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) of “acting on its whims”. The vlogger’s lawyer, Neha Rastogi, has sought information on the existence of any rules that forbid the entrance of pet dogs to Kedarnath. Copies of the letter were sent to Animal Welfare Board of India and BKTC as well.Also Read - Viral Video: IndiGo Pilot Surprises Wife By Making The Sweetest In-Flight Announcement. Watch

Rastogi said that she was compelled to write the letter because Tyagi and his family have been receiving threats and are being mentally harassed. She also mentioned that the dog did not enter the main temple but was blessed by the priest outside in front of the Nandi statue.

What had happened?

33-year-old Vikash Tyagi, a resident of Noida, had recently taken his four-and-a-half-year-old pet husky named Nawab to the holy shrine during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra. A video of Nawab seeking blessings from Nandi outside the temple, by touching the idol with its paw, has gone viral, drawing the ire of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee.

Calling it a ‘degrading, objectionable and condemnable act’, the Committee has demanded stern action against the dog’s owners and also lodged an FIR. The committee said that the viral video has hurt the religious sentiments of people and the pilgrims.

However, Tyagi said that he and his wife had taken not only Nawab but also two other dogs with them on the yatra. He also mentioned that Nawab has been going on religious pilgrimages with him for the last four years, including last year to Badrinath. The vlogger also defended himself saying that he considers Nawab to be a part of his family.