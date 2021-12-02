Sikar (Rajasthan): Since time immemorial, the acts of wearing a sherwani and riding a horse have been reserved for grooms. So, it was rather a rare sight for the people of Ranoli village in Rajasthan’s Sikar district as they witnessed a bride riding a horse to mark the pre-wedding ritual of ‘Bandori’. Ahead of her wedding, Kritika Saini’s family made her do the Bandori ritual like a groom, to convey the message of equality between the genders. According to a report by Bhaskar, Kritika’s Bandori was taken out in Sikar on Monday night. Breaking stereotypes, Kritika mounted a horse wearing a sherwani and a pagdi, just like a groom. What’s more special was the fact that the bride made the sherwani with her own hands.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Wants To Change Into Nightsuit Before Pheras, Girls Call It Relatable. Watch

Talking about the unusual and empowering act, the bride’s father Mahavir Saini said that he has raised his daughters like sons. He had always desired to take out his daughter’s wedding procession, just like a son. He also said that the groom refused to accept Rs 1 lakh ‘sagun’ amount during their engagement ceremony. After the pre-wedding ritual, Kritika tied the knot with Manish Saini on December 1.

While Kritika has done a course in fashion designing from Jaipur, the groom is an accountant by profession. She also served in Scout for about 7 years for which she received many awards at the state and district level. Kritika, who is the youngest in the family, has three sisters and two brothers.

However, she is not the first bride to ride a horse on her wedding day.

Last year too, Neha Khichar, an IIT graduate dressed up in a sherwani and rode a horse in a pre-wedding ritual. “My family wants to send a message that one should never differentiate between daughters and sons and should provide them with equal opportunities,” Neha had said.

With these modern brides subverting age-old norms, it sure is a welcome change.