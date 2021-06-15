Kolkata: Days after a man from Maharashtra claimed that he had gained magnetic powers after getting the second dose of Oxford-Serum’s Covishield vaccine, another similar claim has been made by a woman from West Bengal. The woman, a 66-year-old named Anima Naskar from Barasat, in Bengal’s North 24 Parganas said that her body turned magnetic after she took two doses of the vaccine. However, like many others, Naskar said that she does not blame it on the vaccine. As per an IndiaToday report, Naskar said that after several cases of human magnetism post-vaccine were on news, her son experimented with her. And, turned out that even her body had turned magnetic. Also Read - CoWin Registration Not Mandatory, Now Anyone 18+ Can Walk-in For Vaccination | Check How One Can Get the Dose

Speaking to the media channel, Naskar said, “I saw on TV that someone in North Bengal has faced similar problems. The man claimed that he has developed this issue post completion of two doses of vaccine. Since I was also done with both the jabs, my son tried sticking coins on my hand and it worked.” Also Read - Video of a Monkey Balancing on a Rope is Going Viral, Netizens Can't Stop Watching the Hilarious Act | WATCH

Meanwhile, Naskar’s son, Sandeep said that he would be visiting the local government’s health department and report the matter at the earliest. And, neither Sandeep nor Naskar blamed it on the vaccine and said that they were both curious to know the reason behind it. Also Read - Sputnik V Likely to be Available at Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospital From Today | Price, Efficacy And Other Details Here

“I am not blaming the vaccine, but it is a fact that vaccines were developed fast. Maybe some reaction has occurred with some individuals. Application of talcum powder is dropping these metals from her body,” said Sandeep.

On being asked if she was scared that her body might have turned magnetic, Naskar laughed and said, “No. I am not afraid at all, just curious to know what is the reason behind this phenomenon.”

Naskar’s report surfaced just a few days after Arvind Sonar, a resident of Maharashtra’s Nashik, has claimed that he developed magnetic powers after getting the second dose of Oxford-Serum’s Covishield vaccine. The elderly man claimed that after getting inoculated with two doses of the vaccine, metal objects can easily stick to his body. He even made a video to prove this which soon went viral. In the video, the man can be seen demonstrating how metal objects stick to Arvind Sonar’s body.

After several videos of people claiming human magnetism post getting inoculated surfaced online, the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) fact-checking arm, PIB Fact Check said these claims about Covid-19 vaccines are “baseless”.

“Vaccines cannot cause a magnetic reaction in the human body. COVID-19 vaccines are completely safe and do not contain any metal-based ingredients. It is common to experience mild side-effects like mild headaches, pain or swelling at the injection site, and mild fever after getting the COVID-19 vaccine,” it said. “Do not fall prey to misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines and get vaccinated,” it added.