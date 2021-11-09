Viral News: A woman literally struck gold when she stumbled upon a tiny, solid gold Bible while she was out searching for interesting artefacts with a metal detector. According to Daily mail, Buffy Bailey, an NHS nurse from Lancaster, was searching farmland near Sheriff Hutton Castle in North Yorkshire with husband Ian when her detector picked up a strong signal close to a footpath. She then dug five inches down and ended up finding a tiny gold bible which could be worth 1.3 million dollars. (or RS 9.6 crore).Also Read - Missing Teen Girl Rescued After She Uses Viral TikTok Hand Gesture to Signal She Needs Help

Bailey told Daily Mail, ”Me and my husband go all around the country metal detecting. We decided to visit York because we knew it had a lot of history. We arrived at the farm and the landowner asked if we wanted to go out straight away – we said yes please. Metal detecting is not a very sociable hobby and people will often try to start the conversation by saying things like, ‘oh have you found anything good?

‘I dug down five inches and it was just there – I still didn’t believe it was anything special. I just thought it’d be an old sheep’s ear tag or a pull ring. ‘But when I took the clay off I realised it was something a bit different. My first thought was that it was some kind of charm from a gift shop. I took a photo and enlarged it on my phone and that’s when I knew it was gold.

Initially, she didn’t make much of it and thought of it as an everyday object probably bought by someone from a gift shop. However, after careful observation, its weight and exquisite artistry did appear to set it apart. An expert described it as an “exceptionally unique” artefact which would have originally been owned by someone “incredibly wealthy”.

The object, which is just 1.5cm long and weights only 5g, is engraved with figures believed to be the patron saints of childbirth, including St Margaret of Antioch. It was found on land near to a property once owned by Richard the Third, a King of England who ruled in 15th century.