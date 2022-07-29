Sagar, Madhya Pradesh: A vaccinator has been arrested after he allegedly used a single syringe to administer anti-coronavirus vaccine doses to 39 children at a private school in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar. Notably, a vaccination camp for students was organised at Jain Public School on Wednesday, and a nursing student identified as as Jitendra Ahirwar was deployed for inoculation. When the vaccination was underway, father of a student noticed that the nursing student was not changing syringe and raised an alarm.Also Read - Viral Video: 30 School Kids Vaccinated With Same Syringe in MP, Vaccinator Says 'I Did What I Was Asked' | Watch

Notably, Ahirwar is a student of a private nursing college and had been trained for carrying out vaccination programme by the health department, Sagar district’s Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr DK Goswami said.

However, in a viral video, the vaccinator alleged his head of the department (HoD), who had dropped him at the school in a car, asked him to inoculate everyone present at the centre with one syringe that was provided to him. “There is no fault of mine,” he claimed in the video.

When CMHO Dr Goswami was asked about the allegations of Ahirwar, he said it was a matter of investigation and maintained the district vaccination officer, who was held responsible for the incident, has already been suspended. In a related development, cops arrested Ahirwar from Sagar city on Thursday evening and sent him to jail, said Kamal Singh Thakur, in-charge of the Gopalganj police station, where the FIR was filed.

The 39 children, aged 15 and above, were from Classes 9 to 12, a health official said. The parents of some of the students on Wednesday observed the vaccinator was using the same syringe to inoculate the children and raised an alarm for gross negligence on his part, the officials said. An First Information Report (FIR) was registered for negligence and violating the Central government’s ‘one needle, one syringe’, only one time pledge. An inquiry was initiated against Dr Rakesh Roshan, the District Immunisation Officer who was in-charge of sending the vaccination team.

(With PTI inputs)