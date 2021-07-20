Balasore: A bride and groom fled from their wedding mid-way after cops raided the venue for the violation of COVID-19 protocols in Odisha’s Balasore district. The incident happened on Sunday evening when the police raided the event to check if the people present in the marriage were adhering to Covid-19 norms.Also Read - Viral Video: Scared Groom Runs Away After Bride Falls Unconscious During Sindoor Ceremony | Watch

According to Hindustan Times, the raid was conducted after police officials received a tip-off, about the wedding ceremony underway at Hotel Mangala Nilayam on Sunday evening. More than 200 guests were present at the venue, which was a violation of the Odisha government’s Covid-19 guidelines. Currently, only 25 persons are allowed to attend a marriage function.

The cops said that the groom was from West Bengal and was in town to marry his bride who was a local in the area. As soon as the police team reached the spot, the bride and groom fled the venue. Meanwhile, the police collected a fine from the owner of the hotel where the ceremony was held and the family members of the groom as a penalty.

“We collected ₹3,000 from the hotel owner and ₹5,000 from the groom’s family for violation of Covid guidelines. Though the organisers had taken permission for the marriage, they were penalised for inviting more people than prescribed,” said the inspector.

Odisha’s COVID-19 tally soared to 9,55,974 on Monday as 1,648 more people tested positive for the infection, while 58 fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 5,116.