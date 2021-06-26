Jeypore (Odisha): Of late, we have heard rather bizarre stories of grooms and brides calling off their wedding due to silly reasons. Now, yet another bizarre incident of an Odisha groom who walked out of his wedding due to the absence of mutton perfectly fits the bill. Yes, a groom in Sukinda canceled his marriage just moments before the wedding rituals were about to start and went ahead to marry another woman before returning home-all because of mutton! Also Read - Dulhan ka Thappad! Bride Slaps Groom on Reaching In-Laws House, Returns Home After Finding Out About His Love Affair

According to a report by The New Indian Express, the 27-year-old groom, identified as Ramakant Patra, was upset after the bride’s family failed to serve his kin mutton at the feast. The incident unfolded on Wednesday afternoon when the groom and baaratis arrived at the Bandhagaon village in Sukinda block and were taken to the dining hall for lunch. However, members of the wedding party demanded mutton curry.

As the dish wasn’t prepared, the baraatis entered into an argument with the bride’s family and the situation soon turned pretty ugly. When the groom came to know that mutton had not been cooked for the wedding party, he called off the marriage! The bride’s family tried to plead and persuade, but he remained adamant. The wedding party then left the bride’s house and went to a relative’s house where they stayed for the rest of the day. Next day, he married another woman of Phulajhara in Tamka the same night before returning to Keonjhar, sources said.

No complaint was lodged with the local police in this connection.