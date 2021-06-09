The video of the novel initiative of the healthcare workers at MKCG Medical College and Hospital went viral on social media and won the hearts of netizens. A health worker can be seen in the video combing the hair of a woman patient, while another does shaving of an elderly patient at the hospital very cordially.
“The healthcare workers at MKCG Medical College and Hospital took a great initiative. They shaved the beard and braid the hair of COVID patients. They receive appreciation from all quarters. The state Chief Secretary also appreciated the selfless service. It is an inspiration for all healthcare workers. We advice other hospitals to start this initiative,” V Keerthi Vasan, Sub collector, Ganjam told ANI.
Twitter users were all praise for the workers who are helping out the patients in every way the can. One user wrote, ”Proud of my fraternity… Doctor’s, nurse’s, ward boys, & the entire staff plays huge role in keeping the patient in positive spirit, away from family. Much love.”
See other reactions: