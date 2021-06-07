Munda grabbed his son and jumped out the window while Gochhait, who has never touched a snake before this, grabbed the reptile.

ANI also shared images of the woman and the reptile on Twitter:

Odisha: A woman rescued a King Cobra who entered a residential area in Mayurbhanj “It was found in front of a house of a local. I rescued it and released it in its habitat with the help of the forest department and Range Officer,” said Sasmita Gochhait (05.06) pic.twitter.com/dCfsaAkrSs — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2021

“As soon as I saw my baby crawl towards the cobra I grabbed him and jumped out the window to call officials. We went to call range officer Krishna Gochhait and told him about the incident. He rushed home with me,” he added.

“I and my husband rushed to the village. It was the first time I have caught the King cobra inside a house. We released it in its habitat. I am very thankful to the forest department and range officer who helped us in this situation,” Sasmita told ANI.

Recently, in a similar occurrence, a man in Baseli village in Rajasthan’s Pushkar got the shock of his life when he went to the bathroom to freshen up and saw a black cobra coming out of the toilet. The family members then reported the matter to the local police who reached there with a rescue team. The snake was caught and released into the forest safely.

