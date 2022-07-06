Portland: The ocean is the vast reservoir of Nature and home to some amazing and rare animals hidden beneath. Recently, a lucky man was stunned to discover a ‘very, very rare’ blue lobster in the United States. Yes, you must have seen lobsters which are generally brown or grey in colour, but a blue lobster is extremely rare. Described as a ‘one in two million’ type of animal, the incredibly rare crustacean has since been returned to the ocean.Also Read - Rare One-in-two Million Blue Lobster Found By Fisherman, See Pics Here

The fisherman, identified as Lars Johan, from Portland, Maine, photographed the fascinating marine creature before releasing it back into the ocean. He shared the picture and wrote, ”This blue Lobster was caught off the coast of Portland yesterday and returned to the water to continue to grow. Blue lobsters are one in two million.”

See the picture here:

This blue Lobster was caught off the coast of Portland yesterday and returned to the water to continue to grow. Blue lobsters are one in two million. pic.twitter.com/6chTk7PoLP — Lars-Johan Larsson (@LarsJohanL) July 3, 2022

Pictures of the rare lobster have since gone viral after they were shared on Twitter. One user said, “Oh my goodness have NEVER seen this… wonder what them blue,… instead of red.” Another commented, “The ocean is magnificent.”

Notably, blue lobsters get this colour because of a genetic abnormality which causes an over-production of the protein crustacyanin. Even rarer than the blue lobster is one with an orange shell, which is said to be so rare that it’s a one in 10 million kind of animal, according to LadBible.