Hamirpur: Amid a crippling shortage of oxygen across Uttar Pradesh, a good samaritan in Hamirpur has come forward to ease people’s sufferings. At a time when oxygen cylinders are hard to come by and the few that are available, are being sold for as much as Rs 30,000 in the black market, businessman Manoj Gupta is refilling oxygen cylinders at a cost of Re 1 to help in the treatment of Covid patients. Also Read - Amazon To Donate 10,000 Oxygen Concentrators, BiPAP machines To India As Covid Cases Surge

Owner of Rimjhim Ispat Factory in Sumerpur Industrial Area in Hamirpur, Gupta has so far refilled over 1,000 oxygen cylinders for Rs 1 only in his bottling plant to save the lives of hundreds of Covid patients. People from Jhansi, Banda, Lalitpur, Kanpur, Orai, and several other districts, including Lucknow, are now making a beeline at his oxygen bottling plant to get a refill at Rs 1 only for their dear and near ones suffering from the deadly virus. His bottling plant has a capacity of refilling 1000 oxygen cylinders per day and the businessman has also urged all covid hospitals in Uttar Pradesh to get their cylinders refilled at his plant.

Notably, Gupta was himself struck by the deadly virus last year, during the first wave of COVID-19 in the country.”I have experienced the suffering because I have gone through a similar experience. My bottling plant has a capacity of refilling 1000 oxygen cylinders per day and I am giving the refilled cylinders at Rs 1 to all,” he told IANS.

Gupta claimed that oxygen is a life-saving drug and he would be too happy if he could relieve their pain and save their lives.“I understand the pain and trauma of covid-19 positive patients and their relatives after going through a similar ordeal last year. This is the least I can do just to thank God for saving my life,” Gupta told Free Press Journal.

Relatives of all Covid patients under home isolation can get oxygen cylinders refilled after submitting their RT-PCR report, a certificate from the doctor treating them, and an Aadhaar card.

