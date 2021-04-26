Nagpur: With India battling a deadly second wave of Covid-19, the country’s healthcare infrastructure is left overburdened with people scrambling for hospital beds and oxygen cylinders. Amid a crippling shortage of oxygen across the nation, thankfully some good samaritans have emerged as saviours in these bleak times. Recently, news of Mumbai resident Shahnawaz Sheikh, who sold his Rs 22 lakh SUV to procure oxygen for needy patients had gone viral. Also Read - Fact Check: Is Empty Nebuliser Substitue For Oxygen Cylinder Amid Covid Crisis? Know Truth Behind Viral Video

Now, another story of a self-made billionaire Pyare Khan from Nagpur has surfaced, who reportedly spent Rs 85 lakh to ensure 400 metric tonnes of medical liquid oxygen reaches government hospitals in and around Nagpur. So far, he has provided 32 tonnes of oxygen, saving the lives of hundreds of people, Times of India reported.

The report further says that even though the administration has offered to pay him for oxygen transportation, Pyare Khan refused it saying the expenditure was his duty-bound ‘zakat’ during the holy month of Ramzan. Notably, Zakat is a religious obligation, ordering all Muslims who meet the necessary criteria to donate a certain portion of wealth each year to charitable causes.

He says the expenditure on oxygen is his service to humanity in the time of crisis. Even when he had to pay three times more to hire two cryogenic gas tankers from Bengaluru, Khan didn’t bargain and paid the amount readily. He paid Rs 14 lakh more than the market price for the tankers.

“I can serve the society with my oxygen donations, which would reach across all communities in this crisis time. If there is a need, we can also plan airlifting some tankers from Brussels too,” he told TOI. Pyare Khan now aims to donate 116 oxygen concentrators to AIIMS, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and Indira Gandhi Government Medical College & Hospital (IGCMCH) in Nagpur.

A typical rags to riches story, Pyare Khan, son of a small grocer, started by selling oranges outside Nagpur railway station in 1995 and today he owns a company worth Rs 400 crore.

Not all Heroes wear capes!