Viral News: A avant-garde painting worth £740,000 (roughly $1 million or Rs 7.53 crore) has been destroyed after a 'bored' security guard drew eyes on faceless figures depicted in the artwork at a Russian gallery. According to Associated Press, The Yeltsin Center in Ekaterinburg said the vandalism of the painting "Three Figures" by Anna Leporskaya occurred on December 7. The vandalism was noticed by a few visitors who raised an alarm.

The gallery said that the suspected culprit, who has not been named but is believed to be 60-years-old, worked for a private company providing security at the gallery. The painting, dating from the 1930s, shows three torsos and heads with hair but no facial features.

Here is the original painting:

On his first day on the job, the security guard drew eyes on two of them with a ballpoint pen because he was supposedly ‘bored’. The guard was subsequently fired, the centre’s executive director, Alexander Drozdov, said. Meanwhile, the exhibition’s curator, Anna Reshetkina, said the painting was vandalised with a Yeltsin Center-branded pen. “His motives are still unknown but the administration believes it was some kind of a lapse in sanity,” she said.

“We inform you that during the investigation, the person who painted the eyes on the figures in the painting by Anna Leporskaya was identified – this is an employee of a private security organisation that carries out security activities of the Yeltsin Center. Recall that on December 7, 2021, during the demonstration of the exhibition ‘The World as Non-Objectiveness. The Birth of a New Art’ in the Art Gallery of the Yeltsin Center suffered a painting by Anna Leporskaya ‘Three Figures’ (19321934) from the collection of the State Tretyakov Gallery. The damage was done with a ballpoint pen,” the Yeltsin Center said in a statement released on Tuesday.

The Yeltsin Center said the painting has been sent for restoration to the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, which owns it. The Russian news site RBK said a criminal case has been opened on charges that carry a sentence of up to three months in prison. The picture had been reportedly insured for 74.9 million rubles (roughly $1 million). The damage to the painting and cost of restoration has been estimated at £2,470 (RUB 250,000).

Leporskaya, who lived from 1900-1982, was a student of Kazimir Malevich, a seminal Russian abstract artist best known for his 1915 work “Black Square.”

(With AP inputs)