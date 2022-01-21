Viral News: Needless to say, people hate doing work after their shift has ended. But in some cases, it’s essential to complete the assigned work regardless of the shift timings, especially when it involves the safety of people. Recently, a Pilot in Pakistan refused to complete a journey because his shift had ended after the plane had to make an emergency landing.Also Read - Emirates Cabin Crew Atop Burj Khalifa is Back With Another Viral Ad Video. And, There's a Massive A380 Plane Too | WATCH

According to Gulf News, a plane with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the country’s national air carrier, was scheduled to leave Riyadh in Saudi Arabia on Sunday and fly to Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan. During the journey, the plane PK-9754 had to make an emergency landing in Dammam in Saudi Arabia due to bad weather. When it was time to take off again, the pilot refused to fly the plane saying that his duty timings had ended.

When passengers heard the news, they got furious and refused to alight the plane in protest. When the situation began to go out of hand, the authorities had to call in airport security to bring the situation under control. Hotel arrangements were made for the passengers at the airport.

Reacting on the same, a PIA spokesperson said that for the safety of the aircraft, it is necessary for the pilots to take proper rest. The PIA spokesperson told The Express Tribune, “It is necessary for the pilots to take proper rest prior to flying for flight safety so arrangements were made in this regard.”

The spokesperson reassured the passengers that they would fly on the same day and land by 11 pm in Islamabad.