Kolkata: Needless to say, the pandemic has changed our lives, forever changing the definition of what was deemed ‘normal’. Just like all aspects of life, the pandemic has also changed the way weddings take place and altered our world view about the big fat Indian wedding. Considering the safety and health of everyone, many couples are now resorting to ‘wedding from home’ or ‘virtual weddings’. One such couple from West Bengal who are set to tie the knot in West Bengal’s Burdwan district on January 24, have invited 350 guests on Google Meet!Also Read - First in India! Tamil Nadu Couple to Host Harry Potter-Themed Wedding Reception in Metaverse | Watch

Yes, when Sandipan Sarkar and Aditi Das get married, only a hundred guests who will be physically present, while the remaining 350 guests will attend the ceremony through Google Meet. All the invited guests who will participate in the session will be able to view a live telecast of the wedding from the comfort of their homes. As the platform has a limit of 250 people joining at a time, two links will be shared with the guests. More so, guests won’t miss out on ‘shaadi ka khaana’ as food will be delivered to all the guests through Zomato.

“It was a very new idea for us. I talked to seniors in the company, who welcomed it. We have already prepared a team to monitor this wedding’s deliveries. We laud such a move in the pandemic. We are planning to promote this event officially,” a Zomato official told Telegraph India.

Sandipan said that the idea of hosting a digital wedding came to him after he was hospitalised for four days following Covid-19 complications. ”We had been planning to get married for the past year, but the pandemic became a problem. I was worried about the safety of my family and the safety of my guests. After being hospitalised with Covid-19 myself from January 2 to January 4, I decided to think of a solution to avoid large gatherings,” he told NDTV.

Recently, a couple from Tamil Nadu announced that they will host their wedding reception digitally in Metaverse. Dinesh S P and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy, who are both Potterheads, will get married on February 6th in Tamil Nadu’s Sivalingapuram village, but their Hogwarts-themed wedding reception will take place in the metaverse.