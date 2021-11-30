Viral News: Indian-origin technology executive Parag Agrawal has been appointed as the new CEO of Twitter after the social media giant’s co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down on Monday. The announcement has triggered a wave of happiness on Indian Twitter space and desis are overjoyed at fact that another Indian-origin person has gone on to lead a global tech company. As congratulations pour in for the young CEO, Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk took to Twitter to give a shout out to Indian talent in the US, recognising the contribution of Indian immigrants to the field of technology.Also Read - Agrawal Tweet Bhandar to Agrawal Tweets: Memes Erupt As Parag Agrawal Becomes Twitter CEO

Musk said that the US benefits greatly from India’s talent while to a tweet on how Indian-origin persons are now bosses of top tech companies like Microsoft, Google and IBM.

“Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks and now Twitter run by CEOs who grew up in India. Wonderful to watch the amazing success of Indians in the technology world and a good reminder of the opportunity America offers to immigrants. (Congrats, Parag Agrawal),” by Stripe CEO Patrick Collison wrote. Musk then tweeted, “USA benefits greatly from Indian talent!”

USA benefits greatly from Indian talent! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2021

For those unversed with the developments, Parag Agrawal will take over from Jack Dorsey as the CEO in 2022. Agrawal joins a select group of CEOs of Indian origin heading technology companies in the US. They include Sundar Pichai, who heads Google and its parent company Alphabet, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, IBM’s Arvind Krishna, and Adobe’s Shantanu Narayen.

Agrawal has been with Twitter for more than a decade and has served as Chief Technology Officer since 2017.

“I’ve decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders. My trust in Parag as Twitter’s CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I’m deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It’s his time to lead,” said Dorsey.

Agrawal said: “I look forward to building on everything we have accomplished under Jack’s leadership and I am incredibly energised by the opportunities ahead. By continuing to improve our execution, we will deliver tremendous value for our customers and shareholders as we reshape the future of public conversation.”

(With IANS inputs)