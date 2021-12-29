Viral News: Needless to say, technology can make the unthinkable possible. Bearing proof of the same, a paralysed man recently made the first tweet employing only his mind, without using his fingers! Puzzled, how? According to Daily Mail, 62-year-old Philip O’Keefe from Australia suffers from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), but was able to share his thoughts on Twitter directly through a computer chip implanted in his brain.Also Read - Man With No Limbs Rides Vehicle to Work, 'Awestruck' Anand Mahindra Offers Him a Job | Watch

On December 23, he successfully turned his direct thought to text using the Stentrode brain computer interface (BCI). O’Keefe tweeted “No need for keystrokes or voices. I created this tweet just by thinking it.” The tweet was posted to the account of Synchron CEO, Thomas Oxley.

no need for keystrokes or voices. I created this tweet just by thinking it. #helloworldbci — Thomas Oxley (@tomoxl) December 23, 2021

After answering several queries about how it all works, O’Keefe in his final tweet hoped that “I’m paving way for people to tweet through thoughts.”

my hope is that I'm paving the way for people to tweet through thoughts phil — Thomas Oxley (@tomoxl) December 23, 2021

Developed by neurovascular bioelectronics medicine company Synchron, the chip allows patients to carry out computer tasks using just their minds. In the same way, the microchip implanted in O’Keefe’s body analysed his brain signals and helped carry out commands. The chip was implanted in Philip in April 2020 when his condition started to deteriorate to the stage where he could not carry out work-related tasks and other activities.

According to The Independent, the brain chip was inserted through the jugular vein to avoid an invasive brain procedure. Since then, O’Keefe has been able to interact with his close ones through e-mail and simple computer-based games like Solitaire. “When I first heard about this technology, I knew how much independence it could give back to me,” O’Keefe said, according to Synchron’s press release.

”The system is astonishing, it’s like learning to ride a bike – it takes practice, but once you’re rolling, it becomes natural. Now, I just think about where on the computer I want to click, and I can email, bank, shop, and now message the world via Twitter,” he added.