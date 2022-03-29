Bengaluru: It is very easy to judge someone based on their clothes and profession. Nikita Iyer, a Bengaluru-based researcher, recently had a similar experience when she encountered an auto-driver, and was left surprised with his fluent English speaking skills. Iyer documented the heartwarming encounter in a LinkedIn post that has gone crazy viral online, leaving people inspired.Also Read - Viral Video: Poisonous Cobra Rescued From Abandoned Well in Maharashtra's Nashik | Watch

In a LinkedIn post, Nikita wrote how she was unable to book a cab in the middle of the highway. An auto driver came to her rescue and asked her if she needed a lift. After she told him that she was running late for office which was located at the other end of the city, the autorickshaw driver responded in proper English, “Please come in Ma’am, you can pay what you want.” Nikita was initially taken aback and curiously asked him how he spoke such good English. “What followed was a very enriching 45 minutes,” she said.

Worked as an English lecturer

The man, identified as 74-year-old Pataabi Raman, revealed that he used to be an English lecturer in a Mumbai college and had done his MA and MEd. Predicting Iyer’s next question, he said: “So you’re going to ask me why I am driving an auto right?” Receiving an affirmative response, the elderly man then opened up about his life and said that he has been driving the auto-rickshaw for 14 years. He used to teach English at a college in Mumbai as he did not get a job in Karnataka because of his caste. He retired at the age of 60 and since he worked at a private college, he was not entitled to any pension. That’s when he decided to move back to Karnataka and start driving an auto. He currently lives in Kadugodi with his 72-year-old wife.

“Teachers do not get paid well. The maximum you can earn is Rs 10-15,000 and, since it was a private institution, I don’t have a pension. By driving a rickshaw I get at least Rs 700-1500 a day, which is enough for me and my girlfriend,” Pataabi said.

When both of them chuckled at the mention of a girlfriend, Pataabi explaned, “She is my wife but I call her my girlfriend because you must always treat them as equal. The minute you say wife, husbands think she’s a slave who must serve you but she is in no way inferior to me, in fact she is superior to me sometimes. She is 72 and takes care of the house while I work for 9-10 hours a day. We live in a 1 BHK in Kadugodi where my son helps pay the rent of 12,000/- but beyond that, we are not dependent on our children. They live their life and we live ours happily. Now I am the Raja of my road, I can take my auto out any time I want and work when I want.”

“Not one complaint about life. Not one regret. So much to learn from these hidden heroes. My Thursday morning was made,” Nikita said, concluding her post.

The heartwarming story has inspired the internet, with many applauding the man’s spirit.