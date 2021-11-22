Burhanpur: When one thinks of a monument of love, the pristine Taj Mahal is the first image that comes to mind. Over the years, many have tried to build a monument of love for their beloved and now, a man hailing from Madhya Pradesh has gifted a Taj-Mahal like home to his wife. Yes, the news is going to make all the wives out there jealous and rightly so!Also Read - Man Dressed as Lord Sri Krishna Denied Entry Inside Taj Mahal

According to a India Today report, Anand Chokse from Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur built a home that resembles Taj Mahal and gifted the plush house to his wife Manjusha. The report further says that Choke was always inclined towards the idea of Taj Mahal and used to wonder why it was not built in his city. The house has a huge hall, 4 bedrooms, a kitchen, a library and a meditation room. Not only that, the house also illuminates in the dark just like real Taj Mahal because there is lighting done both inside and outside the house.

#MadhyaPradesh | #Burhanpur resident Anand Prakash Chouksey builds a Taj Mahal-like 4 bedroom house, gifts it to his wife. pic.twitter.com/O3vusGPGhO — SALIM.AJMERI (@SalimAjmeri_) November 22, 2021

This house, which has 4 bedrooms, a kitchen, a library and a meditation room and it is said that it takes 3 years to build this house. pic.twitter.com/FAt8KlKRdc — Siva_Ks (@Sivaji_KS) November 22, 2021

It took a total of three years to build the house, but the process of construction was riddled with challenges. During the construction, he sought help from artists from Bengal and Indore for the carving inside the house. More so, the floor of this replica house has been made from ‘Makrana’ of Rajasthan, while the furniture has been prepared by the artisans of Surat and Mumbai.

Notably, engineer Praveen Chouksey said that both Anand Chokse and his wife Manjusha Chokse went to see the Taj Mahal in Agra. The couple studied it closely and asked the engineers to build a house similar to the Taj Mahal.