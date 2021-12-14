Patna: How would you fancy watching a movie on a huge outdoor screen in an open-air theatre? It would be amazing, right! Well, folks of Patna can enjoy this experience as a mega inflatable screen, 42 feet high and 72 feet wide was set up on the lawns of Patna’s iconic Gandhi Maidan. Set up under the smart city project, it is the largest open air theatres in the country.Also Read - Wedding Bells For Tejashwi Yadav? Lalu's Younger Son to Get Engaged in Delhi Soon, Claim Reports | Deets Inside

While the project was launched in September 2020, it wasn't functional due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. However, on Sunday i.e. December 12, hundreds of moviegoers were in for a treat when social drama Bollywood film 'Taare Zameen Par', was screened at the theatre for the first time. The mega screen is inflatable and was wrapped up after the screening of show.

The ambitious project came at a cost of ₹6.98 crores. The theatre consists of a balloon type projector screen with edge blending technology and a sound system. On weekends, films, documentaries, live telecast of sports events will be broadcast on the full high-definition mega screen for free.

“Films, documentaries and sports events will be broadcast every Saturdays and Sundays. Adequate lighting and security arrangements have been done for the visitors. We are also looking forward to organising a film festival in the coming days,” Harshita, the public relations officer at Patna Smart City Project Limited (PSCPL), told Hindustan Times.

“The mega screen is the biggest outdoor screen in the country which enables more than 5,000 people to watch shows simultaneously. Audience can watch shows from 30 feet to 300 feet distance. Several metro cities have open theatres but their audience capacity is limited to 300 people”, Harshita added.