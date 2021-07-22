Bhubaneswar: A pet cat came to the rescue of its family and proved that it can be just as good a friend as a dog, when it prevented a cobra from entering the house in Bhubaneswar’s Kapileswar. The incident took place on Tuesday evening where Sampad Kumar Parida and his family live with their pet cat Chinu.Also Read - Never-seen-before Photo of a King Cobra Eating Another Cobra Snake is Going Viral, Netizens Say 'Those Eyes Look Hypnotic'

As a cobra slithered towards the house from the backyard at noon on Tuesday, it met with a formidable roadblock – Chinu. Seeing the cat running to the backyard, the owner followed him and saw that the cat is standing guard against a four ft long cobra and preventing it from entering the house, The New Indian Express reported.

Both of them were even engaged in a fight, but the cat stood guard for over 30 minutes and didn't allow the snake to enter the house.

Odisha | A pet cat stood guard to prevent a cobra from entering a house in Bhubaneswar Cat has prevented Cobra from entering inside for nearly 30 min till the Snake Helpline reached the spot. Our cat is around 1.5 years old & live with us like a family member: Sampad K Parida pic.twitter.com/dWZXTMf9V5 — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2021

Meanwhile, Parida and his family panicked and called the snake helpline phone number.

“Our cat prevented the cobra from entering inside for nearly 30 minutes till a team from the Snake Helpline reached the spot. He is around one-and-a-half-years old and lives with us like a family member,” Parida told ANI.

While they waited, the cat kept watch on the reptile till volunteers arrived to rescue the snake. The four-feet-long cobra was rescued from the house and released in its natural habitat.

(With ANI inputs)