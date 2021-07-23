Krishna (Andhra Pradesh): Over time, pets gradually start to feel like a family member and many people share an intense love and bond with their animal companions. It’s quite natural to feel devastated by feelings of grief and sadness when a beloved dog, cat, or other pet dies. The same happened with a dog owner in Andhra Pradesh whose furry companion died 5 years back. However, to keep his memory alive, Sunkara Jnana Prakasa Rao decided to install a bronze statue in memory of his dog on his fifth death anniversary.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Offers Metro Seat to Girl Carrying a Baby, Something Really Funny Happens Next | Watch

The unveiling happened on Thursday as Rao performed all rituals at the death ceremony. Pictures of the ceremony have gone viral on social media:

Notably, he and his family had groomed their dog for more than nine years with affection. The pet dog had died five years ago.Since then, Prakasa Rao has been observing the pet’s death anniversary every year.

This afternoon, special prayers were offered at the statue and the ceremony was performed with much fervour. Lunch was also organised for the villagers.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, “We considered this animal as our own child. We brought up this animal for many years. It had been cooperative and loyal throughout its life. We are observing fifth death anniversary today as it is our responsibility.”

