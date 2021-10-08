Viral News: In an inspiring story that is going viral, Arya Rajagopal, the daughter of a petrol pump attendant in Kerala, has made it to IIT Kanpur. Arya, a former student of National Institute of Technology (NIT), will now join IIT Kanpur for her post-graduate course in Petroleum Engineering, according to a report by The Better India. For the past 20 years, her father has worked consistently at the pump so that his daughter’s future could be secure and bright.Also Read - Viral Video: Forest Officers Help Injured Baby Elephant Reunite With Mother, Video Wins Hearts | Watch
Indian Oil Corporation Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya shared the post, appreciating her for getting into one of the country’s most prestigious institutes. Sharing a picture of father and daughter, Vaidya wrote on Twitter: “Let me share an inspiring story of Arya, daughter of #IndianOil’s customer attendant Mr. Rajagopalan. Arya has made us proud by securing entry in IIT Kanpur.”
The post has gone viral with over 12,000 likes and more than1400 retweets. People praised Arya for her hard work and wished for her successful future. Many called her an inspiration to the youth of the country.
Minister of Petroleum Hardeep Singh Puri also applauded her and wrote, “Heartwarming indeed. Arya Rajagopal has done her father Sh Rajagopal Ji & indeed all of us associated with the country’s energy sector immensely proud. This exemplary father-daughter duo are an inspiration & role models for Aspirational New India. My best wishes.”
Another user shared a picture of Arya’s scores and commended her consistent efforts.
