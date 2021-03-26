Bangkok: Needless to say, Apple products are quite expensive and not everyone is able to afford them. So, when a Thai teenager stumbled upon a bargain iPhone deal, he thought was getting a used iPhone and couldn’t believe his luck. However, his happiness was short-lived as he received a coffee table shaped like an Apple smartphone instead! Well, this wasn’t some fraud or error made by the e-commerce platform but a mistake on his part. Also Read - iPhone 12 Mini Price Drop Alert: Big Savings On Apple's Flagship Phone Ahead of Holi. Deets Inside

According to Oriental Daily Malaysia, the teenager saw the luxury phone being sold for such a cheap price, and was rather excited. Without checking the details and reading the description, he placed the order and eagerly waited for his iPhone to arrive. Notably, he had ordered an iPhone 7 on e-commerce platform Lazada.

When the phone arrived, he was shocked to receive a package that was as tall as him. Upon opening the package, he found that it was indeed a coffee table and not the phone that he had ordered! The table is shaped exactly like an iPhone- it has a screen that is black in color, a Touch-ID, and a fake mic.

Photos of him standing next to the iPhone-shaped coffee table have gone viral on social media, leaving netizens in splits. See the pictures here:

After sharing the hilarious photos, he admitted that he had not checked the details of the deal. He also said that he was a little confused when there was a higher delivery charge on the order, but it never occurred to him it wasn’t a mobile phone but a table.

Better luck next time!