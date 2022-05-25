Viral News: The online marketplace is full of items and products that are ridiculously expensive for no reason. In recent days, we have come across several luxury items being being sold for whopping amounts, but we would have never imagined that the humble bucket would have such an exorbitant price. Yes, a Twitter user recently found a pink plastic bucket on Amazon which costs Rs 25,999. What’s more baffling is the fact that this is after a 28 per cent discount with the original price being 35,900.We are not kidding! And the surprising part is that the product is out of stock. Wonder who fancies such an expensive bucket!Also Read - Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale Ending on May 24; Check Last-Minute Deals to Grab On

The item is titled “Plastic Bucket for Home and Bathroom Set of 1” and is being sold on the e-commerce website Amazon. It also has a no cost EMI option available starting from Rs 1,224 and the price is inclusive of all taxes. Sharing a picture, Vivek Raju tweeted, “Just found this on Amazon and I don’t know what to do.” The bucket was given 1 star with only one review by a person who made a sarcastic comment. He joked that it’s very very cheap and should have been priced at Rs 99,999.

Here’s the tweet:

Just found this on Amazon and I don't know what to do pic.twitter.com/hvxTqGYzC4 — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) May 23, 2022

The ridiculous price of the balti is going viral on social media and netizens are left wondering the reason behind its price. Many opined that it must be some sort of glitch on the seller’s part or maybe a marketing technique to attract buyers. Whatever be the case, Amazon is being trolled massively on social media websites. One Twitter user joked that at this cost, the bucket should be turning water into wine. Another user tweeted, “Good thing is, there’s an EMI option!!”

Even Netflix India reacted to the tweet and wrote, ”Seeing Babu Rao’s bucket on sale being posted by someone named Raju is just real life Phir Hera Pheri and we appreciate it.”

Seeing Babu Rao's bucket on sale being posted by someone named Raju is just real life Phir Hera Pheri and we appreciate it 👌 https://t.co/XU0WeYntBB — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 24, 2022

Here are other comments:

If inflation continues in the current pace, who knows, this could be the reality! Anyways, it is hilarious! 🤣🤣 https://t.co/ID8s2GLXo0 — Adrita Saha (@AdritaSaha17) May 24, 2022

This bucket fills itself with fresh drinking water everyday https://t.co/Wjewe2DmiE — Secular Buffalo 🐃 (@SecularBuffalo) May 24, 2022

Time to give my kidney for a this! https://t.co/WKhMGQbtsO — Dhruvil (@beingdhruvil) May 24, 2022

Order it for someone else with Cash on Delivery.. 😂😂 https://t.co/fKZoWwNkgR — Deepak Pethkar 🚀 (@dipakpethkar) May 24, 2022

Looks like this bucket turns water into wine 😏 https://t.co/X204VU3EF2 — Karun (@Carun95) May 24, 2022

Buy it. It's a status thing. You'll be the only person who has a bucket that costs 25k. It's a piece of rare art. It's Web 0 redefined. Then sell it for $3 million — Adithya Venkatesan (@adadithya) May 23, 2022

Ehhh

Kya Balti Tu?!?

Kya Main Bolu!

🎶 — MaxNtropy🇮🇳 (@BodhiChaks10) May 24, 2022

Several other users browsed through the website and found other similar products like a mug, being sold at exorbitant rates. A user found 2 bathroom mugs priced collectively at ₹ 9,914, and their original price is a whopping ₹ 22,080. Another set of five plastic buckets is also being sold for ₹25,999.

Ever came across such a high-priced everyday item? Let us know in the comments!