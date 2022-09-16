Viral News: A 63-year-old man from Saudi Arabia has made international headlines after it was revealed that he married 53 different women in his search for emotional “stability”. Abu Abdullah, nicknamed as ‘Polygamist of the century’, insists that he married several times not for seeking personal pleasure but in the hopes of looking for peace and stability.Also Read - Viral Video: Dunzo Agent Runs Behind Train To Deliver Package To Woman, Internet Calls It DDLJ Part 2

“I married 53 women over long periods. The first was when I was 20 years and she was six years older than me,” Abdullah told Saudi-owned television MBC.

Abu Abdullah also had children with his first wife and everything was going well, but then problems started appearing in his life and he decided to marry again. When he was 23, he married another woman and decided to become a polygamist. However, as problems started creeping between his first and second bride, Abdullah decided to marry for the third and fourth time, and divorced his first two wives, Gulf News reported.

However, all his marriages kept failing. He said that the simple reason for his several marriages was his search for a woman who could make him happy. Abdullah said that the shortest marriage lasted just one night. While most of his wives have been from Saudi Arabia, he did marry one foreign woman on a work trip that lasted a few months. “I used to stay for three to four months. So I married to protect myself from vice,” he said.

“Every man in the world wishes to have one woman and remain with her forever… Stability is not to be found with a young woman, but with an old one,” Abdullah stated. He confirmed to the MBC in a week program that he did not look for personal pleasure in his multiple marriages but for stability, and psychological comfort, stressing that he is now married to one woman and does not plan to remarry.