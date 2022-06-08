Rohtak: In this cruel and unkind world, it’s only the generosity and compassion of a few good Samaritans that give us some hope. One such viral story of a a bus conductor has proved that even small acts of kindness can make a huge difference in other people’s lives. In a heartwarming picture going viral, a bus conductor can be seen offering water to the passengers who board his bus. Notably, the kind man has been following this custom for 12 years, but his story gained recognition only after an IAS officer shared his image on Twitter. The first thing that Surendra does when a passenger boards the bus is offer them a glass of water.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Sleeps As Artists Apply Mehendi On Her Arms and Legs. Watch
The image was tweeted by Awanish Sharan, who is an IAS officer. In the picture, Surendra is seen walking around in the bus with a jug filled with water. According to the picture’s caption, Surendra works for Haryana roadways and is a resident of Rohtak. The officer captioned the pic as, ”He is Surendra Sharma. He works as a bus conductor with Haryana Roadways and lives in Rohtak. As soon as a passenger boards the bus, the fir st thing he offers is a glass of water. He has been religiously following this custom ever since he joined the service 12 years ago.”
See the picture here:
The picture has gone viral, and people thanked the conductor being such a kind soul. One user wrote, ”This not only shows that he is a good human being but takes immense pride in his job also!” Another commented, ”Very true , he offered me too .. Moreover gave me his seat to sit kn bus .. Very kind hearted person.” A third wrote, ”Surender Sharma very nice work done . We are proud and felt motivated when we see such good people are exists in the system. You are the one who makes this system run efficiently.”
See more reactions:
We need more people like him!