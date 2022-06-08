Rohtak: In this cruel and unkind world, it’s only the generosity and compassion of a few good Samaritans that give us some hope. One such viral story of a a bus conductor has proved that even small acts of kindness can make a huge difference in other people’s lives. In a heartwarming picture going viral, a bus conductor can be seen offering water to the passengers who board his bus. Notably, the kind man has been following this custom for 12 years, but his story gained recognition only after an IAS officer shared his image on Twitter. The first thing that Surendra does when a passenger boards the bus is offer them a glass of water.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Sleeps As Artists Apply Mehendi On Her Arms and Legs. Watch

The image was tweeted by Awanish Sharan, who is an IAS officer. In the picture, Surendra is seen walking around in the bus with a jug filled with water. According to the picture’s caption, Surendra works for Haryana roadways and is a resident of Rohtak. The officer captioned the pic as, ”He is Surendra Sharma. He works as a bus conductor with Haryana Roadways and lives in Rohtak. As soon as a passenger boards the bus, the fir st thing he offers is a glass of water. He has been religiously following this custom ever since he joined the service 12 years ago.”

See the picture here:

He is Surendra Sharma.He works as a bus conductor with Haryana Roadways and lives in Rohtak. As soon as a passenger boards the bus, the first thing he offers is a glass of water.He has been religiously following this custom ever since he joined the service 12 years ago. pic.twitter.com/hqy64WZjqC — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) June 5, 2022

The picture has gone viral, and people thanked the conductor being such a kind soul. One user wrote, ”This not only shows that he is a good human being but takes immense pride in his job also!” Another commented, ”Very true , he offered me too .. Moreover gave me his seat to sit kn bus .. Very kind hearted person.” A third wrote, ”Surender Sharma very nice work done . We are proud and felt motivated when we see such good people are exists in the system. You are the one who makes this system run efficiently.”

See more reactions:

This not only shows that he is a good human being but takes immense pride in his job also! — Suraj Singh Parihar IPS 🇮🇳 (@SurajSinghIPS) June 5, 2022

Exactly, I myself have seen him doing this. It was very hot that day and the bus was in a really bad condition,so that's why the bus was getting a lot of tremors and it was so crowded. https://t.co/Yg4kbxhXJH — nonika sehgal (@inonikasehgal) June 7, 2022

What he is doing is beyond words. Surendra Ji, we bow down to your humanity🙌 https://t.co/pL9y6j38o5 — Rambhai Mokariya (@irammokariya) June 7, 2022

Because all we need is a good deed everyday to make life easier and happier for all. Surendra Sharma showcasing this in the most beautiful manner. https://t.co/tx1cgw2IQ9 — Parul Nadar (@ParulNadar92) June 7, 2022

Ye h asli hero..jo duty me kuch out of box kr jaate hain https://t.co/DxXn5GONdJ — Sumit Singh (@sumitsingh734) June 6, 2022

We need more people like him!