New Delhi: A 22-year-old woman on Thursday delivered a baby at Anand Vihar Metro Station with the help of a female CISF personnel and other women passengers. The incident took place around 3.25 pm when the woman waiting for the metro at platform no 3 developed labour pain. On the directions of shift in-charge, CISF constable Anamika Kumari immediately reached the spot. With the help of other women passengers, she helped the woman in labour pain deliver her baby at the platform itself.

In a tweet, CISF wrote, ”Prompt response and needful assistance by #CISF personnel helped a lady with labour pain to undergo an emergency delivery @ Anand Vihar ISBT, Metro Station. The mother along with newborn baby shifted to Hospital.”

Prompt response and needful assistance by #CISF personnel helped a lady with labour pain to undergo an emergency delivery @ Anand Vihar ISBT, Metro Station. The mother along with newborn baby shifted to Hospital.#PROTECTIONandSECURITY with #HUMANITY@HMOIndia @MinistryWCD pic.twitter.com/J3JfcJgS4O — CISF (@CISFHQrs) April 7, 2022

“At around 3.25 pm, a lady passenger, while waiting for the metro at platform no 3 of the Anand Vihar Metro Station, developed labour pain. The CISF personnel deployed there informed about the matter to the shift in charge. A lady constable of the force, Anamika Kumari, was immediately sent to the spot to help the woman deliver the baby,” said an official of the force.

Soon after, the mother and her newborn were later shifted to a nearby hospital in an ambulance. The woman and her husband thanked the CISF personnel for their prompt response and needful assistance during the critical time, said the statement.

Notably, the CISF is deployed across the Delhi Metro network in the national capital region to provide a counter-terrorist cover. The CISF are also tasked with the security of airports and railway stations across the country.

(With PTI inputs)