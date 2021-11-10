Edinburgh: With an aim to promote gender equality, a primary school in the Scotland has encouraged both boys and girls and also teachers to wear a skirt to classes. On November 4th, teachers and pupils at Castleview Primary in Edinburgh took part in the initiative for the first time in an event called “Wear a Skirt to School Day.”Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Nani Tastes Pizza For The First Time, Her Reaction is Just Adorable | Watch
“We want our school to be inclusive and promote equality,” an email from Castleview Primary in Edinburgh said to parents, the Daily Mail reported. The email also added that the school wants children to comfortable, and leggings or other pants could be worn under the skirts. The school also offered skirts to students in case they don’t possess one.
Miss White, a teacher at the Castleview Primary tweeted pictures of the initiative. The teacher further mentioned that the school was getting as many staff and pupils to wear skirts as possible.
“We’re keen to spread the message that clothes don’t have a gender and that we should all be free to express ourselves as we choose,” the teachers further wrote in a message to parents.
However, it is not an ironclad rule. Miss White, emphasised that children who did not want to participate were free to: “We absolutely do not want to force anyone to wear something they’re not happy with but we’re hoping lots of you will be keen to help spread our important message. Trousers under skirts are allowed!”
The move was inspired by a campaign in Spain where teachers and students wore skirts to class in support of student Mikel Gomez, who was expelled for wearing one last year.
While many parents lauded the move, others criticized it questioning the rationale behind it. One parent said, “Castleview shame on you. It’s bad enough that this rubbish is being pushed at higher level, but primary? The children in your care need academic education.”
Another parent said: “Disgraceful. Just teach the kids their basics and stop all this bloody nonsense”.
A spokesperson for the City of Edinburgh Council told Edinburgh Live: “As Scotland’s capital city we are fully committed to promoting equality and diversity, and are keen to increase respect, tolerance and understanding especially in our schools. We want to ensure all our schools are inclusive and Castleview are carrying out a lot of positive work to promote equality across all their year groups.’
