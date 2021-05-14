Pune: For quite some time, plasma therapy has been considered an effective form of treatment for coronavirus and recovered Covid patients are continuously being encouraged to donate plasma to help India in its fight against the deadly virus. Donating plasma can save lives as a recovered person’s antibodies can help someone else fight the infection. However, due to many misconceptions, people are still reluctant to donate plasma, but not this man from Pune! 50-year-old Ajay Munot, who works as a strategic consultant, has created a record of sorts after donating plasma for a whopping 14 times. Munot, who recovered from COVID-19 in June 2020, donated his first plasma 28 days after recovery to a patient’s family which was searching for a plasma donor, Indian Express reported. Also Read - Who needs Remdesivir Injection and Plasma Therapy, if Tested Covid Positive? Doctor Answers

With this noble act, he has become the first person in the country to donate plasma 14 times and has also received a certificate for the same by India Book of Records. The certificate reads, “Congratulations, your claim has been finalised as ‘Maximum plasma donation by an individual under India Book of Records, 2022. We appreciate the effort and patience shown by you. Your skills have been acknowledged and as per the verification done by the Editorial Board of India Book of Records, only the best selected and approved by us.”

Notably, Munot was inspired to donate plasma after he had seen his mother donate blood many times.

“Since childhood, I have seen my mother donate blood many times, so I followed in her footsteps and till now I have donated blood at least 40 times. So after recovering from Covid, I had heard about plasma donation and consulted my doctor for the same,” Munot had previously told Hindustan Times.

Dispelling myths about plasma donation, Munot told Indian Express, “People have false notions that blood is taken out during plasma donation. Plasma is separated from the blood and it contains antibodies. Plasma donation is not blood donation.. One does feel weak or falls ill after donating plasma.” He added that he never felt weak or uneasy after donating and hopes more people come forward to donate plasma.

Munot has gone for an antibody test and says that he has adequate stock of antibodies in his blood. He is now ready for 15th time.

Hats off to him!