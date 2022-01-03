Pune: Binge drinking is a serious problem around holidays like New Year’s Eve. Governments and several organisations routinely launch several informative campaigns to dissuade people from drinking alcohol. However, one man took this to a whole new level and undertook a unique initiative to promote sobriety and spread the message about giving up alcohol, especially during New Year’s celebration. He dressed up as Ravana and distributed milk at traffic lights on New Year’s Eve to try to convince people about the harmful effects of alcohol.Also Read - Viral Video: Bangladeshi Bride & Groom Dance on Kaahe Chhed Mohe, Netizens Are Thrilled | Watch

“We are spreading the message “Daru Nako, Dudh Khao” (Drink Milk, Not Alcohol). I want people to relinquish their inner Ravana and give up alcohol and choose milk instead”, said Arun Ohar, who dressed up as Ravana.

“Alcohol addiction is increasing in the society as a result of which many families get dismantled. Through this program, we’re trying to urge people to give up alcohol”, said a local leader.

He further added, “We chose December 31 as on this day most of the people get drunk and create a ruckus. We are requesting them not to do so. So that the society can celebrate the occasion peacefully.”

Members of an NGO also came forward on the occasion of New Year to spread awareness on the importance of adherence to COVID-19 protocols amid rising cases of COVID-19 being reported from various parts of the country.

(With ANI inputs)