Chennai: For many people, pets hold a lot of emotional significance and it can be quite a distressing event in case their their beloved pet dies. In one such moving story, an 82-year-old retired government employee, from Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga decided to give a fitting tribute to his most loved and loyal companion. The man named Muthu, has built a temple on his farmland in the memory of his late pet dog, a Labrador named Tom. He lived with Tom for almost 11 years until the dog's death due to health issues in January 2021.

Muthu’s nephew, Manoj Kumar, told IANS: “Tom was bought by my brother Arun Kumar 11 years ago, but we could not keep it with us, so we handed him over to our uncle after six months, Tom was his companion ever after. Both showered love on each other and were inseparable.”

A year ago, Tom developed health issues and did not respond to treatment. He passed away in January 2021. In the memory of Tom, Muthu got a marble statue of his companion made, spending Rs 80,000, and later built a temple on his farmland at Brahmanakurichi near Manamadurai in Sivaganga district.

Manoj said that offerings are made to the statue daily and on all auspicious days, it is not only garlanded, besides being served sumptuous helpings of Tom’s favourite food. The statue was installed in January, a year after Tom’s death, and the temple is open to people to come over and offer their prayers.

(With IANS inputs)