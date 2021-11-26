Barmer: It is a general practice in most Indian families to start saving for a girl’s marriage from the day she is born. And no, it isn’t just to ensure a big fat wedding but to pay a substantial amount in dowry. Despite laws banning the evil practice, custom of dowry is still thriving in India, and continues to plague hapless girls and their families. 20 women die every day as a result of harassment over a dowry, either murdered or compelled to commit suicide. Thankfully, a few brave young men and women are raising their voices against the widely-prevalent social evil.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Dances to Nora Fatehi’s Kusu Kusu, Internet Says 'Superb' | Watch

One such story is of a bride from Rajasthan’s Barmer who requested her father to donate the amount set aside for her dowry to be used for a noble cause. According to a Dainik Jagran report, Anjali Kanwar, daughter of Kishore Singh Kanod, married Praveen Singh on November 21. In a bid to promote girl child education, Anjali approached her father before the wedding and told him that the money set aside for her dowry should instead be used for the construction of a girls’ hostel.

The report further says that Anjali approached Mahant Pratap Puri after wedding rituals were completed and expressed her wish in a letter, which he read out to the assembled guests. Agreeing to her daughter’s wishes, her father presented Anjali with a blank cheque, asking her to fill in the desired amount.

According to Patrika, Kishore Singh Kanod had already announced a grant of ₹ 1 crore for the construction of a hostel on NH68. However, additional funds of ₹ 50 to ₹ 75 lakh were required to complete the construction. Thanks to his daughter, the amount is now complete.

The selfless act of the father-daughter duo has won hearts on social media, and many praised them for supporting girls’ education.