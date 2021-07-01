Ranchi: With the wedding season in full swing across the country, several bizarre incidents from weddings across the nation have come to light. After one bride refused to marry a groom with spectacles and another turned away the groom for coming drunk, a bride in Ranchi on Tuesday refused to get married and walked out of the mandap, just before the sindoor ceremony was about to begin. When asked the reason, the bride stunned everyone by saying that she does not want to get married because she does not like the groom. Also Read - Wedding Day Stunt: Bride Performs Martial Arts on Streets In Her Wedding Saree, Here's Why

Notably, the bride’s refusal came after all the wedding rituals including saat pheras and jaimala ceremony had been peacefully conducted. After the bride Chanda took seven rounds of the sacred fire with groom Vinod, she suddenly got up from the mandap and left before the sindoor ceremony. Both the bride and groom’s side repeatedly persuaded her to change her decision, but she did not relent. The bride said that she will not change her decision and won’t get married under any circumstances.

Angered with the bride’s refusal, the wedding procession sat on a dharna at the bride’s door. Relatives of the groom demanded the bride’s family to compensate them for the money spent in the wedding. However, the girl’s father told them that his daughter is not ready for marriage and he does not have enough money to give it to the groom’s side.

In a similar incident, a bride in UP’s Mahoba called off her marriage after taking six rounds of the sacred fire. Both the bride and groom’s friends and relatives tried their best to convince her for marriage but she refused to change her decision. When the bride was asked as to why she was not interested in marrying the man, she replied saying that she does not like him.