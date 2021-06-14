Ranchi: The residents of Ranchi, mostly those who reside on the outskirts of the city are constantly living in fear of theft at their houses. And, some of the residents are so much in fear that they have even put up notices on their houses saying “theft has already taken place in this house. Do not waste your effort”. As per reports, the notices were put up in the Pundag locality of Ranchi at over five houses. Also Read - 'He's Our Prince Charming': Twin Sisters Get Engaged to Their Shared Boyfriend During a Romantic Picnic

The residents who have put up the notices said, "Police efforts to stop theft have gone in vain. We lodged a complaint with the police but it failed to bring the desired results in the area."

"A theft took place twice in a month in my house. The thieves took away jewellery worth Rs 1.5 lakh during the second theft," said Rekha Devi, a resident of Bhagwati Nagar in Pundag locality of Ranchi.

Manoj Kumar, another resident of Bhagwati Nagar, said, “On Saturday my family had gone to our in-laws house. We stayed there at night. On Sunday morning our neighbours informed us about a theft in our house. We reached home and found that the thieves had decamped with Rs two lakh cash and jewellery worth Rs one lakh.”

Thefts took place in more than six houses at Bhagwati Nagar on Saturday and the thieves took away jewellery worth more than Rs. 8 lakh. “Our house has been burgled twice. We have been forced to write slogans to ward off thieves as nothing is left in our house,” said Sanjeev Khanna, another resident of Bhagwati Nagar.

(With IANS inputs)