Viral News: As the world marked the rare ‘Twosday’, or the palindrome date of 2/22/22 on February 22, the day became super special for a North Carolina family who welcomed their baby girl into the world in a unique way. In a rather unforgettable moment, a new mom Aberli Spear gave birth to daughter Judah Grace Spear on Feb. 22, 2022 (2/2/2022), at 2:22 a.m. Not only that, the delivery happened in the hospital’s labor and delivery room No. 2. Adding to that rarity, the miracle baby weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, which equals 122 total ounces. Phew!Also Read - Pregnant Woman Flaunts Baby Bump, Dances to Alia Bhatt's Dholida From Gangubai Kathiawadi | Watch

“I heard all the nurses screaming in excitement and I was like, ‘what is happening,” mom Aberli said. “I looked at him and I was like, ‘what time was she born?’ He was like, ‘2:22,’ and I was like, ‘oh, okay!'”

“Today is an extra special ‘twos-day’ for this newborn and her family!” Cone Health Alamance Regional Medical Center wrote in a Twitter post on Tuesday. “Judah Grace Spear was born on 2/22/22 at 2:22 a.m. at Alamance Regional Medical Center – in labor and delivery room 2!”