Viral News: As the world marked the rare ‘Twosday’, or the palindrome date of 2/22/22 on February 22, the day became super special for a North Carolina family who welcomed their baby girl into the world in a unique way. In a rather unforgettable moment, a new mom Aberli Spear gave birth to daughter Judah Grace Spear on Feb. 22, 2022 (2/2/2022), at 2:22 a.m. Not only that, the delivery happened in the hospital’s labor and delivery room No. 2. Adding to that rarity, the miracle baby weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, which equals 122 total ounces. Phew!Also Read - Pregnant Woman Flaunts Baby Bump, Dances to Alia Bhatt's Dholida From Gangubai Kathiawadi | Watch
“I heard all the nurses screaming in excitement and I was like, ‘what is happening,” mom Aberli said. “I looked at him and I was like, ‘what time was she born?’ He was like, ‘2:22,’ and I was like, ‘oh, okay!'”
“Today is an extra special ‘twos-day’ for this newborn and her family!” Cone Health Alamance Regional Medical Center wrote in a Twitter post on Tuesday. “Judah Grace Spear was born on 2/22/22 at 2:22 a.m. at Alamance Regional Medical Center – in labor and delivery room 2!”
The post also informed that Judah’s mother is a survivor of lymphoma who had undergone cancer treatments.
“Baby Judah is an answered prayer for her family. Mom Aberli is a Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor, and the necessary cancer treatments she went through made pregnancy unlikely,” read a follow-up tweet.
The couple said their daughter’s birthday isn’t just numerically special. “Her name means ‘praise’,” Aberli said. “Judah, that’s why we picked that name because I was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma back in 2014 and we were told that we probably couldn’t have kids.”
The news of the birth immediately went viral on social media, with people expressing awe at the rare birthday.