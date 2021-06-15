Viral News: Sometimes things that seem very simple carry great value. Just like this rare indoor plant whose price will blow your mind! On Sunday, a ‘very rare’ Indoor plant with just 8 leaves was sold in New Zealand for Rs 14 Lakh (NZ$27,100) in an auction which is now being dubbed as ‘bizarre’. The house plant is white variegated Rhaphidophora tetrasperma, also known as philodendron minima or “mini-monstera”. Also Read - How Cool! This UP Village Has Made It Mandatory For Newly-Wedded Couple to Plant a Tree

The indoor plant was being sold on New Zealand’s auction website Trade Me and the winner was from Auckland.

According to its description, the plant has eight leaves with the ninth one just about to uncurl. It further read that each leaf has “excellent variegation” as does the stem and is well-rooted in a 14cm pot. Rhapidophora Tetrasperma is native to Thailand and Malaysia, according to the Royal Gardens at Kew’s online plant register.

“Minima for a maximus!” wrote Trademe on Twitter while sharing the picture of the plant. See it here:

Trade Me spokesperson Millie Silvester told CNN that the plant was “the most expensive houseplant ever sold” on the auction site.

“After a heated bidding war in the auction’s final minutes, the rare plant had over 102,000 views and more than 1,600 watchlists, which just goes to show how much Kiwis adore houseplants,” Silvester said in a statement emailed to CNN. She also mentioned that houseplants have become the ‘it’ item over the last couple of years, and more and more Kiwis are now jumping on this new trend.

Last year too, an indoor plant with just four leaves was sold for more than NZ$8,000 (approx. Rs. 3,91,000) in New Zealand. The plant was a variegated rhaphidophora tetrasperma or philodendron minima. The plant is rare with leaves that are half green and half yellow.