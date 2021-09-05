Aberdeen: Ricky Greenhowe, a 47-year-old fisherman who has been fishing off Scotland’s Aberdeen since he was a teenager has caught something rarest of the rare, and he had to pinch himself to believe that he had in fact found a blue lobster – the chances of which are said to be two-million-to-one. Greenhowe has successfully caught the 3lb lobster and shared some stunning images of the rare blue lobster in a Facebook post and captioned it as, ‘One in a million chance they say.’Also Read - Is This Virat Kohli or Bobby Deol in Money Heist Season 5? Indian Fans Flood Twitter With Memes

As per reports, Greenhowe was on his fishing boat, Skua, when he spotted the striking-looking lobster in a creel—a type of cage used to catch crustaceans—and reeled it to the surface. Speaking to the BBC, Greenhowe said, "I spotted it straight away and put him in a box on his own. I have never seen one before, and I have been fishing since I was 14."

The Scottish fisherman further added that a normal lobster of that size – about 1.5kg (3.3lbs) – would be worth perhaps £25 (Rs 2,530.18). However, Greenhowe has decided that he would offer the lobster to an aquarium or put it back in the sea.

He added, “It’s not about the money – it should continue its life. I will phone Macduff Aquarium to see if they want it, if not I will put him back. It’s so rare, it would be a shame to put it in a pot.”

According to National Geographic, the color of bright blue lobsters is the result of a genetic defect that causes their body to produce too much of a certain protein than others.