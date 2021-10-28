Leiden: A rare plant that resembles a penis, has come into bloom at a botanical garden in the Dutch city of Leiden, for the first time in nearly 25 years. The 6-and-a-half-foot-tall penis plant, which is actually called amorphophallus decus-silvae, flowered on October 19, at the Leiden Hortus Botanicus. Notably, the Amorphophallus decus-silvae only blooms once every 20 years or so and experts believe this to be only the third time in history the rare plant has blossomed in Europe.Also Read - Viral Video: Bhopal Vendor Caught Cleaning Coriander Leaves in Drain Water, Case Filed | Watch

The plant is native to the Indonesian island of Java. According to the botanical garden Hortus Botanicus of Leiden’s website, the plant is is notoriously difficult to grow and requires a very warm, but only moderately humid environment. When it blooms, it emits a powerful stench like that of rotten flesh. Despite its pungent smell, excited crowds rushed to the garden to catch a glimpse of the rare plant.

See pictures here:

It was in 2015 that a Dutch gardener planted the currently flowering plant in Leiden’s Hortus Botanicus. The plant was carefully tended by volunteers for six years before it finally appeared early last week. The last time one of the “penis plants” bloomed at the Leiden Hortus Botanicus was in 1997, and it was a different plant.

Rogier van Vugt, a greenhouse manager, told Dutch media company Omroep West that the plant’s name “amorphophallus” translates as “shapeless penis” in English.