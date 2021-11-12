Pali: For the first time in the history of the country, locals in Rajasthan’s Pali district spotted a rare ‘pink leopard’ in the Ranakpur region, which is located in the Aravalli hills. This is the first sighting of a ‘pink leopard’ in the country, confirmed officials. While the Indian leopard usually has its coat spotted on a pale yellow to yellowish-brown background, the pink leopard has reddish-brown skin and distinctly different spots. Experts said that this leopard’s strawberry-coloured coat may be because of a genetic condition.Also Read - WATCH: Elderly Woman Thwarts Leopard Attack in Mumbai's Aarey Colony, Hospitalised with Minor Injuries

Forest officials confirmed that locals in Ranakpur and Kumbhalgarh have been claiming to have spotted the ‘pink leopard’ many times earlier. However, it was only recently that the big cat with a strawberry-coloured coat was photographed in the region. Udaipur-based wildlife conservator and photographer Hitesh Motwani claimed to have captured photos of the leopard after a four-day search. He said it is aged around five to six.

Fascinating. A strawberry coloured pink leopard was recently sighted in the Aravalli hills of south Rajasthan. This is the first time this rare cat has been seen in India. Earlier sightings were reported from South Africa in 2012 and 2017. pic.twitter.com/stpinzv5fC — Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) November 10, 2021

“The strawberry coloured leopard was occasionally claimed to have been sighted by local residents in Ranakpur and Kumbhalgarh due to vast forest stretch,” a report in Times of India quoted Fateh Singh Rathore, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF). “As conservators of wildlife, we aim to protect the leopard by restricting human invasion into its territory,” Rathore added.

The Kumbhalgarh forest area is located in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district, which is spread across 600 sq kms. It is home to the Indian leopard, Indian wolf, striped hyena, golden jackal and sambhar, among other species.

Earlier in 2012, a leopard with spots on a pink coat was spotted in South Africa. It was again spotted in 2019.

(With IANS inputs)