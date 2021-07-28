South Carolina: Workers at a South Carolina state park in the US were pleasantly surprised when they came across a rare occurrence last week. During a routine sea turtle nest inventory check at a South Carolina beach, workers spotted a sea turtle hatchling with two heads struggling to crawl on the beach. Edisto Beach State Park posted pictures of the rare find on Facebook made and said that the anomaly is likely the result of a genetic mutation.Also Read - Rare Yellow Turtle Weighing 2 Kg Spotted in Odisha's Bhadrak, Rescued by School Teacher

See the pictures here:

The picture has gone viral on the internet with people intrigued by the unique creature.

“WOW! I’m so glad they sent it/them into the sea, to live a hopefully long life,” shared a user while another user commented, ”So glad it was released! It doesn’t need to be a science project. Mother Nature will be!”

After taking a few photos to mark the occasion, the hatchling and two others found were safely released into the ocean.