Viral News: A ‘rare’ white elephant has been born in western Myanmar, with many people in the Buddhist-majority country calling the newborn an auspicious creature. The male calf was born at 6.30 a.m. on 23rd July in Rakhine, a state on the country’s west coast. He already stands at roughly two and a half foot tall and just over three foot wide, according to the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper.Also Read - Viral Video: Hungry Elephant Tries to Pluck Jackfruit From a Tree, Villagers Applaud When It Succeeds | Watch

Not many pictures have been shared on the public domain, but footage released by state TV showed the baby tusker following his mother to a river and being washed by its keepers, and later feeding from her.

His mother is a 33-year-old called Zar Nan Hla , and is kept by the Myanmar Timber Enterprise in Rakhine state, the Global New Light said. The newborn white elephant is blessed with seven of the eight characteristics associated with rare white elephant. The newspaper reported: “Pearl-coloured eyes, plantain branch-shaped back, white hair, a distinctive tail, auspicious plot signs on the skin, five claws on the front legs and four on the back legs and big ears.”

Historically, white elephants were considered extremely auspicious in Southeast Asian culture. They are also revered as symbols of good luck and power in much of Southeast Asia. There are currently six white elephants in captivity in the military-built capital Naypyidaw, according to state media — mostly from Rakhine state and the southern Ayeyarwady region.