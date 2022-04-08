Viral News: An Australian woman couldn’t believe his luck when he spotted a white kangaroo in outback Queensland. The kangaroo was spotted by Nogo Station resident Sarah Kinnon, who also managed to click a few pictures of the rare animal. White kangaroos are rare, occurring just once in every 50,000 to 100,000 individuals.Also Read - Viral Video: Mother Deer Sacrifices Herself to Save Baby From Crocodile. Netizens Are Heartbroken. Watch

“I was just out with my husband, we were dropping some rams back to the paddock, and there was a white kangaroo,” she told ABC News. She added, “It was pretty incredible to see it, if you put a white sheet of paper next to it, that’s how white it was. It blew me away really.” ”It was all a bit rushed really, we didn’t see him for long. I just chucked my daughter to my husband, got my camera and that’s about all I had time for,” she said further.

A Facebook page called Outback Pioneers shared the pictures and wrote, ”Have you ever come across an ALBINO KANGAROO in the bush? Yesterday, Sarah Kinnon came across this rare and beautiful marsupial at Nogo Station. We’re so lucky Sarah captured a couple of quick pics before he bounded off across the paddock. So let us know if you’ve come across an albino roo out in the bush.”

See the pictures here:

However, Paul Oliver, the Queensland Museum Curator of Vertebrates, believes the ‘creature’ spotted at Longreach was actually a leucistic kangaroo, and not an albino, a report by Daily Mail said.

‘Just looking at the picture, it looks to have black eyes, it’s hard to see for sure but that suggests it’s not an albino. You can have true albino, which you need to look for pink eyes, or sometimes there’s another type of mutation called leucism where sometimes they’ll have black eyes,’ he told the ABC. ”