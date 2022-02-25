Etawah: An Indian wedding is no less than a movie plot as it all the worthy elements of drama, suspense, and tragedy. With the wedding season in swing across the country, several incidents of brides refusing to get married for all sorts of reasons have surfaced. According to an IANS report, a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah refused to marry the groom on the wedding day after she saw him wearing a wig.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride's Brother Gets Super Emotional, Hugs Her Tightly During Her Vidaai | Watch

The incident will surely remind you of Ayushmann Khurrana’s 2019 film, ‘Bala’– a story of a man who suffers from premature balding and hides it from his to-be wife in order to get married. The incident took place in the Bharthana area of the Etawah district on Wednesday night when the bride discovered that the groom was using a wig to hide his baldness. When the garland exchange ceremony was underway, the bride noticed that the groom Ajay Kumar was extra cautious and repeatedly adjusting his traditional headgear.

Adding to her suspicion, someone told the bride that the groom was actually bald and was wearing a wig on his head. Hearing this, the bride fainted and fell on the stage. Later, when she regained consciousness, she refused to marry the groom. The groom had to return home without getting married. No amount of persuasion from her family could convince her and the baraat finally retuned without the bride.

A similar incident surfaced from Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district after a bride refused to marry the groom, right in the middle of the wedding rituals, citing his mental condition. Not only that, the bride’s family members even allegedly beat up the bridegroom and the ‘baraatis’ after taking them hostage.

A video of the incident has gone viral in which the bridegroom is being seen being dragged by hair. His side alleged that the bride’s family took them hostage and beat them up following a dispute.